Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has achieved two new milestones at the Indian box office. It has emerged as the third-highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Along with that, Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is now Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 13 collection!

Showcases growth on the second discounted Tuesday

According to estimates, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari garnered 1.65 crores on day 13. It witnessed a 10% improvement compared to 1.50 crore earned on the previous day. There’s competition from Kantara (Hindi) and Jolly LLB 3 currently, while Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will join the battle starting Diwali 2025.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 57.48 crore net, which is about 67.82 crores in gross earnings. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has now emerged as Janhvi Kapoor’s third highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed Param Sundari (54.85 crores) to achieve the milestone!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.5 crores

Day 10: 3.25 crores

Day 11: 4.08 crores

Day 12: 1.50 crores

Day 13: 1.65 crores

Total: 57.48 crores

Beats Metro In Dino!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Metro In Dino, which grossed 56.30 crore net. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is now the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. The next target, Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores), will remain out of reach as Thamma will pose a massive competition from Diwali 2025.

Check out the box office collection of all romantic Bollywood releases of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores Azaad: 7.61 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 57.48 crores

India gross: 67.82 crores

