After the super success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Harshvardhan Rane is returning to the big screens. He will be seen alongside Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The romantic drama has the opportunity to emerge as his highest opener of all time with an easy target. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Which is Harshvardhan Rane’s highest opener?

It looks like Harshavardhan Rane is finally winning the faith of the audience. His 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam surpassed expectations upon its re-release earlier this year. It scored an impressive opening of 4.50 crores. However, it enjoyed a benefit due to the cult-classic status.

Considering only original releases, Savi (2024) is Harshvardhan Rane’s highest opener of all time. It clocked an opening of 2.05 crores. The only other notable competitor on the list is the OG Sanam Teri Kasam. All his other releases earned less than one crore on their opening day in India.

Check out Harshvardhan Rane’s highest opening days:

Savi (2024): 2.05 crore Sanam Teri Kasam (2016): 1.12 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat could create history!

Tables could easily turn as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat only needs to earn over 2.05 crores and beat Savi to conquer the #1 spot. Milap Zaveri’s directorial would enjoy the Diwali benefit, although it will also face severe competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma.

If Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat aims to surpass Savi on day 1, the makers should work on the low pre-release buzz, which is quite low at the moment.

More about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer was unveiled on October 8, 2025. It is currently trending at #4 on YouTube. The promo was lauded for its powerful dialogues and BGM along with the sparkling chemistry between Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

The romantic drama produced by Desi Movies Factory is scheduled to release in theatres on October 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Registers 2nd Biggest Second Tuesday Of 2025, Cruising Towards 300% Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News