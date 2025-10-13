With Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna emerged as the box office queen post-COVID era, becoming the only Indian actor to have minted 2000 crores in India alone. Things only got better with Chhaava and other 2025 releases as she has touched the 3000 crore mark. But will Thamma help her touch another historical feat? Scroll below for the detailed analysis.

Rashmika Mandanna at the post-COVID box office

The Telugu beauty has delivered some of the big successes of recent times. She has been the leading lady in recent Indian blockbusters, including Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava.

Rashmika Mandanna began 2025 on a banging note, as her epic historical action film alongside Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava, emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Thamma will be her fourth release, after Sikandar and Kuberaa.

Rashmika Madanna has created history at the post-COVID box office!

Rashmika is the only Indian actor to have accumulated 3000 crore+ at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. That, too, with only 10 releases so far, while many other actors have failed to achieve the mark despite 15+ releases.

Check out the cumulative total of Rashmika Mandanna films at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Pushpa: The Rise: 268 crores Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: 9.57 crores Sita Ramam: 65.49 crores Goodbye: 6.75 crores Varisu: 178.80 crores Animal: 554 crore Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crore Chhaava: 615.39 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores

Total: 3184.81 crores

Will Thamma achieve another feat?

Thamma marks the first romantic outing in the Maddock Horror Comedy universe. There’s huge expectations from Ayushmann Khurrana led Bollywood film, specially after the massive success of Munjya and Stree 2.

Thamma will need to earn 315.19 crores at the Indian box office to help Rashmika touch the 3500 crore mark, another untouched milestone by any Indian actor.

More about the romantic horror-comedy film

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma features an ensemble cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, among others. It is releasing in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

