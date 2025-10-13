Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 may have opened to mixed reviews, but is continues a record-breaking spree at the box office. It has now surpassed Phaphey Kuttniyan to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 and the best is yet to come! Scroll below for the day 11 box office collection!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 11

Simerjit Singh’s directorial is no match compared to the success of its predecessors. However, it is at par with most Punjabi releases of 2025. According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 23 lakhs on day 11. It witnessed a minimal boost on the second Sunday, compared to 20 lakhs garnered on the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 4.26 crore net, which is approximately 5.02 crores in gross earnings. Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer is created at a budget of 4 crores. It is a success with profits of 6.5% so far.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.67 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 16 lakhs

Day 10: 20 lakhs

Day 11: 23 lakhs

Total: 4.26 crores

Now the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

On the second Saturday, Nikka Zaildar 4 had beaten Badnaam. In only 24 hours, it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Phaphey Kuttniyan to rank as the #6 Punjabi grosser of 2025 in India. The best is yet to come as it will soon leave behind Dakuaan Da Munda 3 and officially enter the top 5.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 4.26 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again – 3.77 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 11

India Net Collection: 4.26 crores

India Gross Collection: 5.02 crores

Budget: 4 crores

ROI: 6.5%

Verdict: Success

