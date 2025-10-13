After OG, the next big release from Tollywood is Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s Akhanda 2. The film is enjoying strong buzz on the ground level and has the potential to make massive earnings at the Indian box office. Undoubtedly, it will register a solid start, but apart from a big start, it must maintain a good pace in the long run to fulfill mammoth expectations. Now, the latest we learned about the film is its pre-release theatrical business in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-COVID era, Balayya has upped his box office game by pulling off big numbers, and it all started with Akhanda (2021). After theatrical success, the film also gained popularity through OTT and was termed as one of the most memorable acts by the veteran actor. Now, with the sequel getting ready for its grand release this year, fans are excited to their core.

Akhanda 2 enjoys good buzz among distributors

Considering the hype, the Akhanda 2 makers are negotiating big deals with distributors. The pre-release theatrical business of the six territories of Andhra Pradesh is expected to be between 50 and 55 crores. The rights of Ceded are estimated to be around 22 crores. The business of the Nizam region is reportedly locked at 36 crores.

Must earn 100+ share to breakeven in the Telugu states

According to Track Tollywood, Akhanda 2’s theatrical breakeven is 110 crore gross. It means that the film must earn a share of 110 crore gross to enter the safe zone. And to earn a share of 110 crore gross, it must earn around 200 crore gross at the box office in Telugu states, which is really a big task.

For those who don’t know, the first installment of Akhanda earned a share of around 60 crore gross. So, the sequel needs to earn 83.33% higher share than the first film to breakeven. It’s a big task, but anything can happen if the content appeals to the audience.

