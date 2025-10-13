Kantara: Chapter 1 has already emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office, and it continues to mint fantastic numbers. After a solid opening week, the Kannada magnum opus displayed an impressive show during the second weekend. It comfortably surpassed Saiyaara, registering the second-best second weekend of 2025 in India. In the meantime, it also made a smashing entry into the 400 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

On the second Friday, day 9, the Kannada biggie scored 22.25 crores. On Saturday, day 10, it displayed a huge jump and amassed 39 crores. On Sunday, day 11, it was impacted during the night shows, as occupancy dropped across the country, considering the Monday working day factor. As a result, there was a limited jump, with an estimated 40 crores coming in. So, during the second weekend, it earned a huge 101.25 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned a staggering 438.65 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 517.6 crores. As we can see, the film entered the 400 crore club, becoming the second Kannada film to achieve this feat after KGF Chapter 2.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 63 crores

Day 5 – 31.5 crores

Day 6 – 34.25 crores

Day 7 – 25.25 crores

Day 8 – 21.15 crores

Day 9 – 22.25 crores

Day 10 – 39 crores

Day 11 – 40 crores

Total – 438.65 crores

Registers the second-best second weekend of 2025!

With 101.25 crores coming in the last three days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has scored the second-best second weekend of 2025 at the Indian box office. It comfortably surpassed Saiyaara (75.5 crores) and made its place below Chhaava (109.23 crores).

Top second weekends of 2025 in India (net collection):

Chhaava – 109.23 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 101.25 crores Saiyaara – 75.5 crores

