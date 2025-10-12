Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is all set to end its theatrical run at the Indian box office soon. After spending a month in theaters, it is heading towards its conclusion. Released amid good expectations, the film minted decent numbers. However, considering the grand success of Teja’s last release, HanuMan, it was expected to earn big numbers, but it failed to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 30!

The Tollywood fantasy action adventure film was theatrically released on September 12. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received decent word-of-mouth. Despite such positivity, it failed to make it big and lost momentum after the opening weekend itself.

Fails to score big after the opening week

Mirai registered a good start of 13 crores and by the end of the opening week, it amassed 44.6 crores. In the opening week, it scored 65.1 crores. After the first week, the film experienced a decline and was unable to cover a longer distance. Shockingly, despite receiving positive reviews, it managed to earn just 29.29 crores between days 8 and 30.

How much did Mirai earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

Overall, Mirai has earned an estimated 94.39 crore net (all languages) so far at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 111.38 crores. Since the daily collection has dropped below the 5 lakh mark, the film will fail to touch the 100 crore net mark.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, the Teja Sajja starrer was made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 94.39 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 34.39 crores. Calculated further, it equals 57.31% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

It had a chance of achieving the hit verdict by scoring 120 crore net, but as we can see, the film missed it by a big margin.

