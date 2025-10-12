The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run in India. Backed by the popularity of the franchise, the film opened to big numbers, and though it later underperformed, it comfortably managed to secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office. It made impressive returns of over 130%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Hollywood supernatural horror flick was theatrically released on September 5. Since it’s the 9th installment in The Conjuring film series, there was a genuine interest on the ground level. Also, good marketing played a crucial role in building the hype. It started on a solid note but was impacted due to the mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the audience was not completely in favor.

How much did The Conjuring: Last Rites earn at the Indian box office?

The Conjuring: Last Rites opened at 17.33 crores. In the opening weekend, it scored almost 50 crores but failed to maintain the momentum on weekdays. As a result, it couldn’t achieve a big target, and as per the recent update of week 5 (35 days), it is standing at 82.11 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 96.88 crore gross.

Turns out to be a hit in India!

Though The Conjuring: Last Rites didn’t cover the expected distance, it managed to make solid returns. It is learned that the cost of the film for the Indian release stands at 35 crores. Against this, it earned 82.11 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 47.11 crores. Calculated further, it equals 134.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film secured a hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Cost – 35 crores

India net collection – 82.11 crores

ROI – 47.11 crores

ROI% – 134.6%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

The supernatural horror film is directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran under the banners of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and The Safran Company. It emerged as a massive success globally, earning over $450 million against an estimated budget of $55 million.

