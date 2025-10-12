Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine is headed for a dismal end to its box office run. It took the film eight days to hit $10 million worldwide. Johnson’s switch to serious roles from his regular action comedy backfired miserably. The film had a modest budget, but the break-even point is still challenging. Scroll below to find out how much the film still needs to be profitable.

The film earned very little in its first week at the domestic box office. Johnson’s film failed to cross the $1 million mark, a dismal outcome for a new release. It collected less than $6 million in its opening weekend, registering one of the lowest debuts in Dwayne’s career.

The Smashing Machine hits $10 million worldwide.

Dwayne Johnson is a massive star who has been entertaining fans for years with his excellent action movies. The Smashing Machine has action, but it is different from his other films. He took a risk pivoting to this genre and getting out of his comfort zone. However, it does not favor the actor, as the film only amassed $10.08 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo] after eight days.

Dwayne’s film is not going to bounce back. It collected $545K on its second Friday at the box office in North America, a massive drop of 79.9% from last Friday, when it was released.

Latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $8.5 million

International – $1.5 million

Worldwide – $10.1 million

How much more does the film need to earn worldwide to be profitable?

According to multiple media outlets, including Deadline, The Smashing Machine has a net production cost of around $50 million. By industry standards, a film typically needs to earn at least 2.5 times its budget at the box office to break even. However, reaching that benchmark doesn’t automatically make it a success—it simply places the film in a neutral zone, meaning it’s neither a flop nor a hit. A movie is considered a box office success only once it generates profits beyond its break-even point.

Therefore, The Smashing Machine must earn significantly more than $125 million worldwide to be a box office success. Since the film currently has a worldwide total of $10.1 million, it needs a 1137% jump to be commercially successful. In numbers, it needs $120 million+ more to be successful. Honestly, that is unlikely to happen, and this will end up as one of Dwayne‘s biggest flops ever.

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, was released in theaters on October 3.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Roofman North America Box Office Day 1: Channing Tatum Puts Dwayne Johnson To Shame, Earning 22% More Than The Smashing Machine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News