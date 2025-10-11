Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a rage at the worldwide box office. It is shining bright in overseas circuits like the US, Korea, among others. The dark fantasy animated film is now aiming to surpass The Mugen Train in Japan. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Infinity Castle is now the #4 choice in Japan

According to the latest update, Akaza’s Return raked in $270K in Japan on October 10, 2025. It is now the fourth choice of audience as 5 Centimeter Per Second re-release, Chainsaw Man and Aikatsu! × PriPara The Movie lead the race. The Ufotable production continues to dominate Kokuho.

The overall earnings at the Japan box office surge to $243.3 million (¥36.02 billion). It is the second film at the domestic box office to have grossed over ¥35 billion. The first and the only other movie is The Mugen Train.

Trending

Demon Slayer: Inifinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Box Office

Infinity Castle is currently the second highest-grossing film in Japan (in local currency). It is aiming to surpass its predecessor, The Mugen Train, which grossed ¥40.75 billion. The latest Demon Slayer film was released in the domestic market on July 18, 2025. It has completed 84 days in theatres but continues to go strong.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the global box office, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the 5th highest-grosser of 2025. It has accumulated $642 million and surpassed How to Train Your Dragon plus F1. The Japanese dark fantasy animated action film is now chasing the worldwide lifetime of Moana ($643.33 million). With that, it will emerge as the the #176 highest-grossing film ever.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Post-COVID Box Office Showdown: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine Crushed Robert Downey Jr’s Oppenheimer By A Whopping $362M

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News