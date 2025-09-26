The record-breaking journey continues for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the US box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise. But do you know, it has raked in over 120% higher earnings than The Mugen Train? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Infinity Castle US Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle added $1.5 million on day 13. It witnessed a 32% drop compared to $2.2 million earned the previous day. Despite that, Akaza’s Return recorded the biggest discounted second Wednesday for an anime film in the United States. It also surpassed The Boy And The Heron ($1.1 million), yet again!

The overall earnings of Infinity Castle at the US box office reach $110 million. It is among the leading choices of audiences and will easily clock a lifetime of $130 million+.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Week 1: 75.9 million

Week 2: 21.7 million (1 day to go)

Total: $110 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train US Box Office

Back in 2021, The Mugen Train had concluded its US run, minting $49.9 million. Infinity Castle had surpassed that mark within its first weekend. In only 13 days, it has earned over 120% higher earnings than its predecessor.

Not only will Akaza’s Return end its run as the highest-grossing Demon Slayer film in the US, but it will also set new benchmarks for its upcoming sequels.

More about the Japanese anime blockbuster!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first part of the trilogy. It has emerged as the highest-grossing anime film at the worldwide box office and is currently competing with the Global Top 10 highest-grossers of 2025, including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, F1, and Superman, among others.

