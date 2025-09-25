It’s been a fantastic run for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the US box office. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film made the most of the discounted Tuesday with a favorable jump. Check out the latest collection after 12 days.

How much has Infinity Castle earned at the US box office

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in the US on September 12, 2025. Despite competitors like Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites, it continues to be among the leading choices of audiences. As per Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return grossed an impressive $2.2 million on its second discounted Tuesday.

Compared to the first Tuesday, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial witnessed a 59% drop in earnings. However, it showcased a promising 37.5% jump in the last 24 hours. It is also to be noted that Infinity Castle grossed the highest second discounted Tuesday for an anime film by surpassing The Boy And The Heron ($1.1 million).

The cumulative total at the US box office surged to $108.5 million. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to surpass our expectations with each passing day. The lifetime earnings are now predicted to conclude around the $135 million mark.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the Infinity Castle at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Day 1: $21.6 million

Day 2: $21.6 million

Day 3: $16 million

Day 4: $5 million

Day 5: $5.4 million

Day 6: $3.7 million

Day 7: $2.6 million

Day 8: $4.6 million

Day 9: $7.3 million

Day 10: $5.4 million

Day 11: $1.6 million

Day 12: $2.2 million

Total: $108.5 million

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Produced by Ufotable, the Japanese film is now the highest-grossing anime at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed its predecessor, Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train.

Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza’s Return is the first part of the trilogy. The next installment is expected in 2027.

