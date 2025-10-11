Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s The Conjuring: Last Rites is close to entering the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films worldwide. The horror movie is also set to beat an Oscar-winning historical epic starring Russell Crowe. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is currently one of the biggest draws at cinemas, continuing the impressive streak of horror hits this year. Emerging as the highest-grossing entry in its genre, it dominated the domestic box office during its opening weeks. Following a lukewarm reception for the third installment, this latest chapter has successfully reignited audience excitement for the franchise, proving that the series still has strong commercial and cultural appeal.

The latest worldwide collection of The Conjuring 4

The Conjuring: Last Rites has slowed down at the domestic box office, earning $360K on day 35 of its release. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest report, it only dropped by 32.3% from last Thursday, taking the domestic collection to $169.5 million. It is expected to end its domestic run earning around $180 million. Hence, it will not emerge domestically as the highest-grossing horror flick of the year. Globally, the movie has amassed $464.9 million.

Less than $1 million away from beating Russell Crowe’s Gladiator

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator is one of the most iconic movies in history. Russell Crowe starred in the leading role and won an Oscar for his performance. Overall, the historical epic won five Academy Awards, including Crowe’s. The movie collected $465.5 million at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 is less than $1 million away from beating this Oscar-winning historical epic.

Set to break into the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films list.

According to the Box Office Mojo list, The Conjuring 4 is all set to crack the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films list worldwide. It is expected to achieve this feat by surpassing the worldwide collection of Keanu Reeves‘ cult movie, The Matrix. Keanu’s sci-fi flick is at #300 with its $467.8 million global haul.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to earn $500 million worldwide and will beat some more popular hits along the way. The film was released on September 5.

Box office summary of the film

North America – $169.5 million

International – $295.4 million

Worldwide – $464.9 million

