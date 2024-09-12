Box Office: The Matrix Franchise Films Ranked From Best To Worst - The First Installment Made Over $300 Million, More Than The Last Entry!

Recently, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events announced that the iconic film The Matrix, which spawned a whole mind-bending franchise, is heading back to theaters. The 1999 film starring Keanu Reeves as a computer hacker Neo will re-release on Thursday, September 19, and Sunday, September 22. Before returning to theaters to relive the thrilling experience, let’s look at the film’s box office performance.

Directed by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the 1999 sci-fi classic The Matrix starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith and Joe Pantoliano as Cypher. The first film was a critical and commercial success, which spawned three sequels, including The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections.

The first film is the second highest-grossing title in the franchise, earning over $400 million worldwide against a budget of $65 million. It also made $300 million more than the last entry, 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, released 18 years after the third film. The film tanked at the box office, grossing just over $150 million against a budget of $190 million. It is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise’s history.

The sequel to the first instalment is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. 2003’s Matrix Reloaded made over $700 million against a budget of $150 million. Meanwhile, the third entry, The Matrix Revolutions, underperformed, earning just over $400 million against a budget of $150 million.

The four film franchises have a combined worldwide gross of over $1.7 billion. Based on their box office performance, we have ranked the films from best to worst.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – $738.5 Million The Matrix (1999) – $465.9 Million The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – $427.3 Million The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – $159.1 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Warner Bros. Box Office: Barbie To Dark Knight Rises, The Century Old Studio’s Five Highest-Grossing Hits Have Each Crossed $1 Billion Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News