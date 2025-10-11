Jared Leto is a renowned actor and musician who has won several accolades in his career. His Tron: Ares has been released in the theaters this Friday and is expected to have a strong debut at the box office. He needs a box office desperately because his last film was a massive disaster, and the one before that was. So, how much exactly does Tron: Ares need to surpass his previous flop, Morbius? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Leto is known for his method acting and has won an Oscar for his performance as a trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club. In a career spanning three decades, he has acted in a varied range of roles. He has been part of both DC and Marvel movies, and they both failed.

How much does Tron: Ares must earn to outgross his previous flop, Morbius?

For the uninitiated, Morbius is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and Jared Leto played the titular character. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film was a critical and commercial failure. Jared Leto won the Golden Raspberry Award in the Worst Actor category. Another significant reason for the film’s failure is its multiple delays.

Leto’s Marvel movie collected $73.8 million in its domestic run and $167.46 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. As per the current, Tron: Ares is expected to have a good run at the box office, and thus, surpassing this worldwide gross shall not be a challenging task for the 2025 release. However, it has a production cost of around $180 million; therefore, it must surpass $400 million to succeed at the box office.

How much is Tron: Ares projected to earn in its opening weekend?

Jared Leto-starrer Tron: Ares has been well received by the fans, and it has collected $4.8 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. It is now tracking to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its opening weekend in North America. Globally, the sci-fi flick is expected to clock in $80-$90 million in its opening weekend. Therefore, it could beat Morbius’ global collection by its second weekend.

What is Tron: Ares about?

In Tron: Ares, a highly advanced Program named Ares is dispatched from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity’s first direct encounter with sentient A.I. beings. The film was released in theaters on October 10.

