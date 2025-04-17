Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been swinging from web to web, mostly into box office cobwebs. Since 2018, the studio has tried to spin a cinematic web without the main webslinger himself. Bold move. Starting with Venom, they banked on side characters like Eddie Brock, Morbius, and whoever El Muerto was supposed to be (RIP that idea). Unfortunately, apart from Tom Hardy’s symbiote-fueled growling, the rest of the gang hasn’t exactly set the world, or the box office, on fire.

Each new entry seems to perform worse than the last, like a reverse glow-up in slow motion. Sony keeps insisting Spider-Man is somewhere in this universe, probably lurking off-screen like an unpaid intern, but fans aren’t biting (unless you count Morbius memes as currency). With Kraven the Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance looming, Sony’s plans hang in the balance, literally. Until then, let’s rank the five brave (and often bizarre) Spider-Man Universe attempts by how much cash they raked in or didn’t.

Kraven the Hunter (2024)- $62M

Kraven the Hunter swings into the box office with a not-so-mighty roar. Aaron Taylor-Johnson channels a grizzled, animalistic vigilante whose daddy issues and lion-inspired powers don’t quite save the day. The film’s hunt for thrills ends up with a meh box-office result, just $62 million, despite a hefty budget.

Between shapeshifting villains and a rhino-hybrid baddie, it’s a chaotic mess of weird fights and questionable logic. Critics? They roared back with criticism over its screenplay and effects. At least Ariana DeBose got a Golden Raspberry nod! Not quite the wild success Kraven hoped for. Better luck next hunt. (Box Office Mojo)

Madame Web (2024) – $100.3M

Sony rolled the dice on a Spider-Man character best known for cryptic advice and sitting. Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic turned spider-psychic, joined by future Spider-Women played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor. But all the girl-power couldn’t save this multiverse misfire.

With poor reviews, awkward press interviews, and a Valentine’s Day deathmatch against Bob Marley: One Love, this film made just $43.8M domestically and $56.4M overseas, flopping with the lowest opening in Sony’s Spider-Verse history. Tough web to untangle. (Box Office Mojo).

Morbius (2022) – $167.5M

The internet memed it to hell, and Sony still didn’t get the joke. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as a vampire doctor, was the first major flop in Sony’s villain-verse. Despite a budget-friendly setup and Matt Smith going complete lunatic, audiences ghosted this one. It limped to $167M worldwide, and Sony’s decision to re-release it after misreading ironic fan hype (“It’s Morbin’ Time!”) only added to the legend of its failure. Still, it’s not Madame Web bad, barely. (Box Office Mojo)

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)- $478.9M

Venom: The Last Dance is a chaotic, action-packed ride with Eddie Brock and Venom on the run again, with a deadly Xenophage hunting them down. After a messy bar situation and cross-dimensional confusion, Eddie finds himself entangled in an epic battle involving symbiotes, Area 51, and a dark prophecy from the symbiote god, Knull.

Tom Hardy’s dual performance is still a crowd favorite, but the film struggles with pacing and falls short at the box office. Despite grossing $478.9 million worldwide, it became the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy. Despite some explosive visuals and high-stakes action, it takes the crown as the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy, delivering the expected symbiote chaos with a bittersweet ending. (Box Office Mojo)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) – $506.9M

Tom Hardy’s bromance with his gooey alien roommate got messier with the arrival of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage. This sequel, directed by Andy Serkis, rode pandemic-era buzz and delivered loud, silly fun. Reviews were split, but a $500M+ global total on a $110M budget kept Sony smiling. It didn’t beat the original Venom, but it proved the symbiote still had a box office bite. (Box Office Mojo)

Venom (2018) – $856.1M

Nobody expected Venom to become Sony’s unlikely superhero king, but here we are. Tom Hardy’s chaotic dual performance as Eddie and Venom, paired with some accidental comedy gold, turned this into a massive hit. With $213.5M domestic and a jaw-dropping $642.6M international haul (thanks, China!), Venom redefined “so bad it’s good” for superhero flicks. Critics groaned, fans showed up, and Sony found its franchise anchor. (Box Office Mojo)

