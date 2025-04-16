This week, the streaming originals in India witnessed a surprise comeback for The White Lotus S3, which was among the top 10 most-viewed originals of the week as the show concluded its journey! On the other hand, another show called Adolescence is being loved by audiences and climbing the viewership charts!

Jennifer Coolidge‘s comedy-drama is being aired on Jio Hotstar in India and has garnered 5.3 million views during its entire run. Meanwhile, Netflix’s psychological drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, has garnered 7.7 million views in India since its streaming.

The White Lotus S3 VS Adolescence OTT Verdict

The White Lotus S3 garnered a viewership of 1.9 million and secured the ninth spot in the list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Apr 7-13, 2025, estimated based on audience research by an Ormax report. Meanwhile, in the same week, Adolescence garnered 2.2 million views.

Will Jennifer Coolidge’s Led Comedy Series Overtake Netflix Drama?

It would be interesting to see if Jennifer Coolidge’s comedy-drama might overtake the total views garnered by Adolescence in India. Interestingly, Adolescence has also surpassed Emily In Paris‘s 7.5 million views and Fallout’s 7.7 million views. Both of them were the fourth and fifth most-watched International shows on OTT in India in 2024.

Will White Lotus Reach For The Most Watched?

To enter the top 15 most-watched International shows on OTT in India in 2024, The White Lotus needs to reach The Penguin’s 5.5 million views. To surpass this year’s best, it needs to surpass Adolescence. Will it cut the mark and emerge victorious? Only next week will paint a clear picture!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

