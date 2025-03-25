Jennifer Coolidge has always been the queen of quirky, whether she’s playing a bend-and-snap expert in Legally Blonde or a cougar icon in American Pie. But while her career’s been fabulously chaotic (in the best way), her dating life? Not so much. That is, until The White Lotus happened.

Then there’s Tanya McQuoid, a delightfully unhinged heiress who not only won hearts and awards but also gave Coolidge’s love life a serious upgrade. Yep, turns out winning an Emmy and crying in designer kaftans can make you wildly attractive. Suddenly, suitors were sliding into her DMs like never before. Who knew existential vacation meltdowns could double as a dating boost? Only Jennifer Coolidge could pull that off.

Jennifer Coolidge Share The White Lotus Benefits

Jennifer Coolidge might’ve played a slightly unhinged heiress on The White Lotus, but off-screen, the HBO hit has been pure magic for her dating life. The Emmy-winning actress, who’s always been a fan favorite for her hilarious roles in American Pie and Legally Blonde, revealed that portraying Tanya McQuoid has seriously boosted her romantic prospects, and she’s loving it.

She told The Sunday Times, sounding as delightfully baffled as the rest of us, “Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus, cute guys come up to me.” And while Tanya’s death in Season 2 had fans in mourning, it turns out all that emotional wreckage came with a silver lining.

Coolidge further explained, “These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!”

She even compared it to her American Pie days, where her infamous role as Stifler’s mom didn’t exactly lead to Prince Charming.

Before her The White Lotus glow-up, Coolidge admitted her dating life was less than glamorous, recalling one particularly unforgettable suitor in New Orleans.

“He had a T-shirt on that his belly came out of, plus red cowboy boots. He was 4 feet 11 inches and he said, ‘Would you like to go out?’” she laughed. “And, well, there was nothing wrong with him, but you have this idea that Brad Pitt or whoever will sweep you off your feet…”

Luckily, her luck has turned.

Jennifer Coolidge’s dating life was first boosted by American Pie

Before The White Lotus brought her a wave of emotionally sensitive admirers, Jennifer Coolidge was already living the MILF dream thanks to American Pie.

In a 2022 chat with Ariana Grande, Coolidge hilariously admitted, “It helped my dating life in a way that I can’t ever explain… it would’ve been a very dull decade” if not for that movie. And yes, she once joked about sleeping with 200 men post-Pie fame, but she later clarified, “That was sort of an exaggeration.” Sort of.

When Grande cheekily asked about “the best d** you got from playing Stifler’s mom,”* Coolidge didn’t skip a beat, saying it was “definitely the youngest fellow” and called him “very, very charming.” Honestly, icon behavior.

She even confessed the movie “opened up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men,” which sounds like a rom-com plot waiting to happen. Let’s just say, Jeanine Stifler changed her life in more ways than one.

