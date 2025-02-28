HBO’s The White Lotus is back in the public spotlight after its third season premiere. The acclaimed anthology series has been a staple of the network’s programming since the first season premiered in 2021. The series follows the White Lotus chain of resorts in different exotic locales, with the first season taking place in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand.

The cast of characters focuses on both the visitors staying at the resort chain and the staff members catering to their needs. However, the dysfunctional natures of the various characters inevitably lead to major conflicts that transform the lives of everyone involved.

The White Lotus Is An HBO Anthology Series

Mike White created the White Lotus and originally conceived as a limited series. However, the show proved successful enough to be renewed for additional seasons, turning It into an anthology series, with each season focusing on a different locale. The resort chain and a few recurring characters are the only common plot threads that carry over throughout the seasons.

The show’s first season focuses on Hawaii and follows the Mossbachly and Patton families during their stay at the resort. During their vacation, they conflict with each other, something exacerbated by the actions of guests such as the unscrupulous Paula and staff members like the recovering addict Armond.

The second season shifts the action to Sicily and focuses on the Spillers, the Sullivans, and the Di Grassos. Once again, the guests’ clashing egos cause them to air out their dysfunctions, with the drama spilling over to the Sicily branch’s staff members, such as Valentina, Rocco and Isabella. The second season also establishes Tanya McQuod and Greg Hunt as recurring characters from the first season, who end up having longer story arcs.

The third season of The White Lotus is set in Thailand (and features BLACKPINK star Lisa) and like the second season, focuses on a new cast of characters. This includes the Ratliff family, which includes the patriarch Timothy, the matriarch Victoria, and their three children, Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. Unbeknownst to Victoria and her kids, Timothy is effectively a white-collar criminal facing the possibility of a prison sentence and financial ruin.

Aside from the Ratliffs, other guests at the Thailand resort include the girls group of Katie, Laurie, and Laclyn. The couples Rich and Chelse and Chloe and Gary are rounding out the guest list. As with the second season, the third season continues the story arc of Tanya and Greg.

The White Lotus season 3 is currently on air and continues to be critically acclaimed, with the Rotten Tomatoes consensus reading, “Darker and more patient with its storytelling than previous seasons while brandishing a superb new ensemble full of acidic performances, The White Lotus’ third season offers a spiritual respite that shivs the soul.” The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

