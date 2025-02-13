For years, Lisa has entertained her fans as a singer, rapper, and dancer under her band BLACKPINK and even as a solo K-pop artist, but now she is stepping into a different world. Lalisa is all set to make her debut in the acting industry with an American series, The White Lotus Season 3. She is playing a Thai character in the show, and given her Thai background, her fans thought it would suit her best.

However, ahead of the release, a US media outlet hinted at the disappointing use of the BLACKPINK member in the series. This sparked a debate online. While some agreed to the fact that she was not the right option for the show and slammed the songstress, others defended her and stood by her side, saying it was perfect.

Lisa will be seen as Mook in HBO’s The White Lotus season 3, and her images and teaser videos have already raised a lot of excitement and anticipation among her fans. However, after the show’s premiere, The Hollywood Reporter, in their review, suggested that Lisa’s appearance was quite disappointing. They mentioned that even if she has charisma, there isn’t much to do on the show. The outlet spoke about how Thailand has been the backdrop of this season’s storyline and that although the creators introduced many Thai characters, they are not integral, which they cited as a major problem.

The outlet further added that Lisa’s character was teased in one episode but didn’t explore much, even after being a well-known celebrity. This led to a mixed reaction from the netizens when it surfaced all over Reddit. Some claimed that HBO used Lisa’s fame to reach out to more audiences and hype up the show, while others agreed that she has to be a less important character.

One wrote, “Which is not unknown for breakthrough actors. Lisa is a high-profile newcomer. The director/creator said he was unsure whether to even cast her because of her existing fame.” Another one commented on Reddit, “Looks like they pulled a bait & switch on us :( The IGN review doesn’t even mention her at all.”

One of the social media users stated, “I mean, this is not surprising; the White Lotus story has always focused on the guests to the resort, and the focus on staff tends to be minor except for one or two I have read multiple reviews and Lisa’s character has a plot line with another Thai character, and reviewers have largely praised her performance. I think it’s a decent part of her debut role in such a prestigious series.”

One of Lisa’s fans pointed out, “Tbh, the review seems to imply the Thai characters, in general, are underwritten vs any issues with their acting (including Lisa). I definitely don’t think based on this it would hurt her acting future, though I think starting with smaller roles would be best.”

However, a user claimed that Lisa deserved to get a minor role and wrote, “You expected a leading role on an award-winning show that has a huge ensemble for a first-time actor? A nice minor role that can introduce her to the world, and that’s good enough. Based on a bunch of early reviews, she does a very good job with her acting, and it will probably lead to more roles and bigger opportunities.”

The White Lotus Season 3 is scheduled to air on HBO on February 16, 2025.

