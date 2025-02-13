Lisa is making her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, and at the premiere, she exuded gorgeousness in a yellow gown. We are here to decode her look. Read on!

The popular South Korean pop star and rapper Lisa is marking her debut in an American series called The White Lotus Season 3. Lalisa, a.k.a. Lisa, started her career as a singer with the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. She has won many hearts as a performer and a K-pop idol; now, it’s time for her to shine as an actress.

Two of the BLACKPINK members – Jisoo and Jennie- have already showcased their talent in the acting industry. While Jisoo has done two K-dramas and is also in talks for a few upcoming projects, Jennie was seen in the movie The Idol featuring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd. As the third member stepping into the acting industry, her fans are excited. At the premiere night of The White Lotus 3, Lalisa looked stunning, and we can’t stop gushing about it.

Lisa exuded a princess-like beauty at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. She wore a gorgeous white and soft yellow color combination gown with a corset finish and short sheer-sleeve detailing. The dress was heavily embellished with stonework, beads, and pearls shining like diamonds. The flower-petal-like waistline was the highlight of the whole dress, making her look like a pretty yellow rose.

The BLACKPINK singer went for a no-jewelry look other than a pair of small studs on her ears. Lisa wanted her dress to do the talking at the premiere night, and well, it sure did. It was her makeup that caught our attention. She went for a complete glam look, including a glowy base, structured brows, highlighted inner corners of her eyes with a sleek winged liner, blushed cheeks, shimmered cheekbones, and dark maroonish lip shade to complete the whole look.

Sharing pictures from The White Lotus 3 premiere night, Lisa wrote in the caption, “Magical night at the White Lotus premiere.” In the last set of photos, the songstress gave a sneak peek of her marvelous hairdo. To maintain the theme of her look, her hairstylist chose to leave locks open with a half-hair up and half-hair down situation. The singer sported a half-rose hair bun with a connected braid hairstyle that accentuated her ‘Belle’ look.

Lisa looked nothing less than a Disney princess, and her posing with a yellow rose in her hand added the magic it needed.

This is a very new journey for Lisa. She has wooed millions of people with her vocal magic, and she will definitely hypnotize her fans with her acting prowess, too. The White Lotus Season 3 will be released on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Are you excited to see Lisa in the new season? Let us know your thoughts about her look from the premiere night.

