BLACKPINK and Aespa, both K-pop bands, have been in the music industry for a long time. People have been enjoying their songs since their debut. While BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under the label YG Entertainment, Aespa has been active since 2020 after being formed by SM Entertainment. Though BLACKPINK has cut ties with YG Entertainment, leading to speculations of disbandment, recently, the group has announced their upcoming tour details, keeping their fans excited.

BLACKPINK consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose. On the other hand, Aespa has four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Each of the members has made their identity outside their group’s name. Jennie has not only excelled in her music but also made her debut in acting with The Idol. The songstress will be honored alongside the girl band Aespa at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Ceremony, and we can’t wait for it to happen.

It’s a huge thing when you get recognized globally. The Billboard Women in Music Awards is an annual event that honors and “celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music,” as declared by Dana Droppo, Billboard‘s Chief Brand Officer, in a statement. On February 12, 2025, Billboard announced the names of the honorees who would be awarded at this year’s ceremony.

The Editor-in-chief added, “From rising stars to legendary icons, this year’s honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. We’re honored to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes, and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact. It’s a privilege to continue Billboard’s tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can’t wait to share this incredible night with our global audience.”

While BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be honored with the Global Force Award, Aespa will take home a trophy after winning the Group of the Year award for 2025. Apart from them, other artists like Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Tyla, and others will also be awarded.

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music Ceremony will be held on March 29, 2025, at Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California. A limited quantity of tickets were available for purchase on February 12, and the public on-sale will begin on February 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The ticket price range starts at $89.

It’s a massive thing to happen to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and the band Aespa. What are your thoughts about it, and how excited are you?

