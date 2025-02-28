Just like Port Charles of General Hospital, Geno City of The Young and the Restless, and Los Angeles of The Bold and the Beautiful, there’s Salem for Days of Our Lives. The drama is top notch in town, and there’s more on the way with imposters being exposed and DNA tests being taken for clarity.

Romances are being ignited, feelings are being confessed and crimes are being committed, in typical soap opera fashion. Here’s what viewers can expect from the February 28, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: February 28, 2025

The episode features Paulina supporting Chanel through a procedure. The latter has wanted to become a parent with Johnny for quite some time. As they cannot have one of their own at the moment, Chanel is going through a procedure to find out how soon she can get pregnant. Paulina is right by her side to support her as she undergoes the procedure for the same.

Chanel and Johnny are hopeful about adopting Sophie and Tate’s baby. Though Paulina is there to support her daughter in a quest of parenthood, she also has advice for her. She warns Chanel that a family adoption can be more difficult than she thinks it would be. Will she listen to her mother’s advice and learn her lesson or will she keep doing what she wants?

On the other hand, Johnny has some news to share with Marlena. Will he tell his grandmother about his plans for parenthood with Chanel? How will she react to this reveal? Will she have some advice of her own to share with him? Meanwhile, Sophia exaggerates to Amy. Will she share who the adoptive parents of her child can be? Or will she keep the names a secret?

Would her decision be out of fear of a bad reaction from her mother? Up next, Holly opens up to Maggie about her current love life. Will she be able to express her feelings and gain some valuable pointers? And lastly, Julie expresses her desire to find her necklace and she reveals the same with Doug. Will he have a doubtful reaction to her plan or will he be supportive?

Stay tuned to Days of our Lives on Peacock on a regular basis to find out what happens in each of these storylines as the soap opera progresses further. Keep an eye out on the TV section for more such daytime spoilers.

