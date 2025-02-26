Port Charles has a lot of exciting and entertaining new drama lined up for fans. From murders, accusations, and sinister plans to crowing closeness and romance in the air, the audience can sit back with a tub of popcorn and simply enjoy as the town buzzes with shock, romance, and anticipation.

From arrests and allegations to proximity turning up the sparks, here’s what fans can expect from the February 26, 2026, episode of General Hospital. The soap opera airs on ABC on weekdays and is a fan favorite.

General Hospital Spoilers: February 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features a romantic moment between Trina and Kai. Will their relationship finally spread its wings? Or will they keep the pace slow and steady as they explore a future together? Up next, Carly pleads with Willow. What is the reason behind this surprising reaction? Is it related to Drew or Michael? How will Willow respond to this request?

Meanwhile, Josslyn makes a life-altering decision. Now that she has killed Cyrus and avenged Dex’s death, she has to face its consequences. Brennan thinks she would be a good fit as an agent, but she isn’t sure this is something she wants to delve into. In the aftermath of the killing, will she change her mind? Is this the life-altering decision she decided to take?

Brennan is also the only one in General Hospital who knows that she killed Cyrus. Is that the reason behind her changing thoughts? Will her trauma let her move on, or does she have to face struggles to reach a place of peace after everything that happened? On the other hand, Jason is currently in serious trouble.

His brother Drew was called to the PCPD to confirm if Jason was with him when Cyrus was killed. Will he tell the truth or lie to make Jason’s life even harder? Josslyn and Brennan are the only ones who know that she killed Cyrus, but Jason is the one under suspicion since his hair was allegedly found at the place of crime. How will he manage to get out of this mess?

This is followed by Brook Lynn being thrown by Chase’s suggestion. Now that he knows she delivered a child years ago, does he have a suggestion for her? Will this revelation strengthen their marriage as they band together to deal with it? Up next, Tracy makes a move against Drew. Will she make it happen or flop her plans? Lastly, Stella surprises Curtis, but how exactly? To know what happens tune in to General Hospital today!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 Happening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News