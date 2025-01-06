The upcoming week has a lot of intensity, drama, and interesting scenes when it comes to popular soap opera General Hospital. The show has been a fan-favorite alongside The Young and the Restless as well as The Bold and The Beautiful for decades, but the audience is not quite happy at the moment. Especially because of the deaths of two of their loved characters.

Sam McCall and Dex Heller to be exact. The two roles were quite adored by the viewers but the writers decided to kill them onscreen in the last few months, thus inviting the wrath of the fans. Here’s what the audience can expect from the show this upcoming week on General Hospital by ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 6, 2025

On Monday in the soap opera, Willow feels distraught while Carly has a lot to vent to Jason. Will they be able to deal with their emotions? On the other hand, Michael is in danger. Will he find a way out or succumb to it? When Josslyn makes a surprising discovery, is it related to the suspicious death of her boyfriend Dex? Brad lashes out but which character is the one on the receiving end?

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Jason and Sonny are all set for action while Nina has some bad news to deliver. Who could it be about? When Chase opens up to Sasha and Brook Lynn makes a revelation. Is something wrong in Chase and Brook Lynn’s marriage? Up next, Portia has something to confide in and it’s Isaiah she chooses to do so. Will he be able to listen and offer some needed advice?

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

On Wednesday, Sonny is looking for some answers, but will he find them? Anna needs the help of Brennan but will he be willing? Jason has a request for Lucas. What could it be about and will Lucas agree? Nina has some advice but will her daughter Willow heed it? When Drew interrupts Carly, will things escalate into something serious or will they sort it out?

Thursday, January 9, 2025

When Ric attempts to sway Alexis, will she be convinced? Cyrus is up to some eavesdropping but on whom? Willow decides to take control but of which situation? Up next, Diane and Martin spar while Carly and Sonny lean on each other. Will their respective emotions eventually explode?

Friday, January 10, 2025

The last episode of the week features Carly issuing a stern warning, but to whom? On the other hand, Tracy and Stella have some catching up to do. Kai and Trina share a close moment. Will it lead to more sparks between them? Lastly, Cody seeks out Brad while Nina and Sonny finally reach a compromise. How will this affect their respectives paths on the show?

