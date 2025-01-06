K-pop fans and the BTS ARMY believe 2025 will be the ‘BTS Year.’ Considering the fact that all seven members of the group will be reunited this year, the ARMY is looking forward to exciting and frequent content from the global boy group. From the speculated concert tours to the album release, 2025 will be filled with BTS content, and the Dynamite boy band is ready to take over the world and music charts again.

As per ABS-CBN, BTS’ comeback in 2025 will be the return of K-pop, the booming multi-billionaire industry. Their statement read, “It is the comeback millions of fans and an entire multibillion-dollar industry have been waiting for.”

So, what else will make 2025 the BTS year?

BTS’ World Tour to New Music: 2025 is the year of BTS and ARMY

The Septet went on a hiatus in mid-2022 after they started preparing for their military enlistment. As of now, Jin and J-hope have already completed their mandatory service, while the other five members will finish theirs this year.

With the BTS fans looking forward to the group reuniting in 2025, they are also looking forward to new projects from the group. Comprising seven talented members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung (V), and Jungkook – BTS is rumoured to release a brand new album this year.

According to industry insiders, the Butter crooners will make their comeback debut through a new album. While the K-pop boy group will explore new themes, they will stick true to their narrative styles.

[MEDIA] According to Korea media, @BTS_twt will return with a full album and world tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” series in 2025! pic.twitter.com/bRDcklrWSS — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) January 2, 2025

BTS is also speculated to announce and go on a world tour after their comeback with a new album. He hinted at a world tour during Kim Seok Jin’s listening party in November 2024. However, more information on the ticketing and dates is expected to be announced this year.

🐹 I really want to visit every single country

🐹 But when I think about traveling to every country, I think even a year won’t be enough

🐹 Later, when all our members get together, we’ll carefully discuss it and try our best to make sure no country is left out MY LOVE 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/d3l4bTYdV3 — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) November 21, 2024

Apart from the music releases and world tours, the ARMYs are looking forward to more interaction with BTS through other channels, such as Run BTS. The septet is also known for participating in their variety show, Run BTS, where all of them play different games and go on adventures.

Simultaneously, fans can expect to see vlogs and documentaries featuring the group.

Lastly, it is confirmed that fans will see more of the group through Vlives and YouTube videos, which they upload frequently to their official channel. In brief, 2025 will be a BTS year; more exciting news is lined up for their fans this year.

