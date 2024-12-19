If you are an avid fan of BTS and have been stanning them for a long time, then you know Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, does not listen to anyone! He is his own boss, and there have been many funny incidents where he did not listen to a staff member about something.

Jin, the eldest of the world-famous K-pop band with the most melodious voice, can be one of the funniest members among the seven. One such hilarious instance was when he accidentally created a masterpiece related to his hair colour.

BTS Jin Accidentally Coloured His Hair In The Shades Of The Galaxy

Worldwide Handsome, aka Jin, has always made the headlines by speaking the truth or protecting his members. On his birthday, December 4, Jin made it a happy day for the ARMY by releasing Live Clips for Happy on reverse, even though he misses his members, who still serve in the military, apart from J-Hope.

We know how frequently K-pop stars colour their hair, and BTS Jin is no different. His hair colours are leJindary, but his impromptu decision to dye it purple before the Osaka concert stole the show. He said it was already fading from blue to blonde, but then he decided to add some purple to it.

He announced the news by posting a hilarious picture online, saying, “I self-dyed my hair but failed.” The star who can rock bangs that he cut with kitchen scissors was successful in his attempt, and his hair dye was a hit. Our beloved BTS Jin recently turned 32, and he is still making fans happy with new songs. He even sent a thank you note on his birthday through WeVerse.

Did you know about the incident?

