BTS’ Kim Seok Jin, aka Jin, has surprised fans on his birthday as the singer revealed he has been granted an early promotion in the South Korean Army, courtesy of his exceptional performance in the military. The singer turned 31 on Monday (December 4) and took the opportunity to thank fans for their unwavering love and support while also sharing the “important” update.

On the web platform Weverse, Jin posted a heartfelt note to express his sincere gratitude to fans for sending heartwarming wishes his way. The eldest member of BTS also apologized for not being able to hold a livestream this year, something that he has traditionally done in the past. In his letter, the Epiphany singer said he regrets not holding a livestream with his fans on this special day but asked them to rest assured as he is having a good time with his military pals.

Jin also shared that he has attained the rank of sergeant in the South Korean military, much to the profound happiness of BTS fans. Additionally, he went on to address the enlistment of fellow members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—in his message to the ARMYs (BTS Fans).

He wrote, “Hello, I’m Jin. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday. I always enjoyed it with lives on my birthday as an ARMY, but unfortunately, I can’t enjoy it this year, so it’s heartbreaking. Even though you can’t be with your body, please know that you are having a great time with your heart. Hehe (sic).”

Jin Opens Up About Other Members’ Upcoming Enlistment

Jin noted that it’s been a year since he joined the military and there’s still a lot of time left, adding that he looks forward to being with his fans. Discussing other members’ upcoming military enlistment, Jin initially laughed but went on to add that he would end up crying when his fellow bandmates would begin their duties.

Jin Reveals His Early Promotion

Being the epitome of self-love that he is, Jin concluded his birthday note with an important point that read, “I’m currently Sergeant Kim Seok-jin after one more early promotion due to my outstanding military career.”

BigHit Entertainment Releases Statement On RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s Enlistment

Earlier today, BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment shared more details about the mandatory military enlistment of RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together, RM and V are scheduled to begin their mandatory service on the same day. “RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry,” an excerpt from the statement read.

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are expected to begin their mandatory military service before this year ends, as announced by BigHit last month. For the uninitiated, aside from Jin, two other members of BTS, J-Hope and Suga, are also currently serving their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

