December is all about the festive cheer, and the Korean world has brought in just the right amount of drama, thriller, and romance for us to enjoy the chilly nights of the winter season. There’s something or the other genre that you would like to watch on the list; you just have to pick your choices.

Today, we will give you the top 3 K-dramas that you absolutely cannot miss. Apart from Sweet Home 2, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and Gyeongseong Creature, here are other K-dramas that you should be prepared to binge-watch on your OTT platforms.

The OTT platforms are bringing different genres and plotlines for us. Scroll down to find out which K-dramas we are talking about.

Here are the Top 3 K-dramas to look forward to in December:

Death’s Game:

Seo In-guk (popularly known for his K-drama Doom At Your Service) is back with another death-related emotional drama. As the lead of the K-drama Death’s Game, In-guk’s character dies out of depression but falls into the hands of ‘Death’ (played by Go Yoon jung), who punishes him to endure death 12 times.

The K-drama will premiere on December 15, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Soundtrack #2

After the massive success of Soundtrack #1 starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So-hee, the drama is back with the sequel featuring Noh Steve Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok. The leads of the series are connected through music and their dreams to make it big in the industry.

The romantic comedy will be streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar starting December 6, 2023.

My Man Is Cupid

The perfect fantasy romance and drama is packed in ‘My Man Is Cupid.’ The story revolves around a fallen fairy, Cheon Sang Hyeok (Jang Dong yoon), and a young woman (Nana) who falls in love with men who face near-death experiences. The plotline kickstarts when the fairy shoots himself with a love arrow by mistake and falls for Oh Baek Ryun (Nana). Apart from them, Park Ki woong will also be seen in one of the leads.

The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting from December 1, 2023.

Are you excited to binge-watch this December?

