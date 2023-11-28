Korean dramas have provided a safe and comforting space to the audience over the years. Contrary to popular belief, K-dramas are not just about cliched romantic comedies, though there is nothing wrong with that, but also teach us many life lessons along the way. If K-fanatics are to be believed, 2023 has proved to be one fruitful year, with many heartwarming shows providing a feeling of contentment this year.

While K-dramas have been around for quite some time now, it wasn’t until a few years ago that Netflix, Viki, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Videos, among other streaming spaces, began streaming Korean shows, opening up a new dimension for global viewers. In 2023, all of these OTT giants have done a commendable job of delivering some top-notch K-dramas that have managed to swoon every drama lover out there.

To mark the occasion of International K-drama Day, which is celebrated globally on November 29, we are sharing our top 10 K-dramas of 2023 that you need to binge-watch ASAP if you haven’t already. Let’s get started!

From the Crash Course in Romance bringing out the romantic in you to the revenge Saga The Glory Part 2 and supernatural thriller Moving, we have handpicked all our favorites for you. Scroll ahead.

1. Crash Course in Romance

There’s no denying the fact that romance has been the driving force behind some of the most critically acclaimed K-dramas, and this year, what intrigued the romantic in us was Crash Course in Romance. A heartwarming tale of two middle-aged people falling for each other while going against all the odds, this drama cleverly blends thriller, romance, and coming of age genres.

Star Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho, Roh Yoon Seo, and Oh Eui Shik

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Celebrity

As real as it may appear, the enticing world of influencers is a hoax. Celebrity offers an in-depth look into the tantalizing lives of influencers in Seoul, chronicling the mysteries surrounding those entrapped by them. Brimming with twists and turns, the Netflix dramas have an exceptional storyline that explores what’s beyond the surface of this phenomenon that has swept the entire world.

Star Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyo Seong, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. My Liberation Notes

There’s a monotony in our everyday lives, and our main lead, who is neither happy nor sad, realizes it while traveling to Seoul from her hometown in a remote location. With extremely well-written dialogues and insanely relatable characters, My Liberation Notes offers a thought-provoking view into the humdrum lives of three siblings, resonating with diverse viewers.

Star Cast: Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Suk-ku, and Lee El

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Good Bad Mother

A daring narrative delving deep into a complicated yet heartwarming relationship between a single mother and her son, the drama explores a variety of genres, including the best of comedy, revenge, and romance. Since the show deviates from the typical Korean drama formula, it may not keep you hooked until the first few episodes; however, we would suggest you trust the process because it only gets better with each episode.

Star Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, and Yoo In-soo

Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Glory, Part 2

The Glory Part 2 was a continuation of The Glory Part 1, which saw Song Hye Kyo‘s Moong Dong Eun plotting to seek revenge on her childhood bullies. While the first season was about preparation, the execution in the second part was smooth, exactly how our protagonist had planned. The show garnered critical acclaim and also won Song her first Daesang for portraying the complex character.

Star Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Love to Hate You

Moving over coy female leads who desperately wait for their knight in shining armor, the new-age dramas have strong-headed women who are vocal about their needs and know what they want from life. Love to Hate You follows a feisty attorney who will never give up on winning against men; she also addresses misogyny, highlighting poor treatment of women in the society. It’s only cherry on the top that she also ends up finding the love of her life through the process.

Star Cast: Kim Ok Vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji Hoon, and Go Won Hee

Where to watch: Netflix

7. See You in My 19th Life

If you have been an avid K-drama watcher, you would know Koreans love to trace their past, and in See You in My 19th Life, we see a woman embarking on a quest to reconnect with people from her former life after her previous life was cut short. The story deals with the extraordinary nature of love and how what’s meant to be will always find a way.

Star cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

A spin-off of Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Tale of the Nine-Tailed follows an immortal nine-tailed fox, or gumiho, who is sent back to the titular year of 1938, where he deals with human politics, the laws of spiritual realms, imperialism, and colonization. This genre-bending drama serves melodrama and comedy on a hot plate, mixing them with a dash of supernatural thrills.

Star Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung-soo

Where to watch: Netflix

9. Taxi Driver Season 2

Revenge dramas have long been adored by K-drama fans, but not every series leaves an impact as long-lasting as Taxi Driver. The second season of the series follows an ex-military man who serves vengeance to victims after failing to seek revenge on those who murdered his mother.

Star Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Bin, Bae Yoo Ram, and Shin Jae Ha

Where to Watch: Netflix

10. Moving

Moving is a supernatural drama that deals with three high school students and their parents who find themselves in a strange situation after discovering their superpowers. Their lives turn upside down when a mysterious organization starts to hunt them down one by one.

Star Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Go Yoon Jung, and Lee Jung Ha

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

