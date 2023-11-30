In the first fortnight of December, Netflix is getting ready to stream some of the most awaited series to their streaming platform. From popular K-Drama Sweet Home Season 2, The Crown Season 6 Part 2, to The Archies, I Hate Christmas: Season 2 and more. Today, we brought you a list of series to welcome the last month of 2023 with love and open arms. Scroll below to get the list of shows which will start streaming from December 1st to December 14th.

Netflix is one of the top OTT platforms, which has a plethora of entertaining and amazing shows and films to offer to its audiences. The phrase’ Netflix and Chill’ will always remain the OG phrase for your lazy day binge-watching affair. The OTT platform has given entertainment enthusiasts some iconic shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and more.

A few days back, Netflix released the chart of their top ten shows and films, with The Crown Season 6 Part 1 ruling the list with 11.1 million views, followed by Matt Rife: Natural Selection with 7.4 million views. In the films section, Michael Fassbender’s The Killer came out with 22.3 million views. With The Crown Season 6 Part 2 all set to premiere on the OTT platform in December, let us look at all the other shows/films set to be released from December 1st to December 14th.

December 1st, 2023

Sweet Home Season 2

The South Korean apocalyptic horror action flick of 2020 will be back for a second run on Netflix. The humans will once again fight for their survival in this gruesome and heart-clenching series.

December 4th, 2023

Dew Drop Diaries Season 2

The animated series is about a group of three-inch tall fairies looking after the kids in their care. The sprites are also working to earn their wings. The first season of the series came out in July this year, and the second season will be out on December 4th.

December 5th, 2023

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Stavros Halkias is a comedian and actor, and the series is a comedy special that skewers tech culture, air travel, s*x, and himself. It will be released on Netflix on December 5th.

December 6th, 2023

Blood Coast

A group of police officers, with their rogue police captain, use their unconventional methods to track down a dangerous criminal to stop a gang war in the city of Marseille.

Christmas as Usual

Christmas is not as usual in this festive flick! Thea and Jashan’s engagement celebration during the happy occasion of Christmas with both their families turns into a chaotic affair.

The series Blood Coast and the film Christmas as Usual will start streaming on December 6th, 2023.

December 7th, 2023

Analog Squad

The series takes place in the ’90s when a group of people is hired by a man to pose as his real family in front of his ailing father.

I Hate Christmas Season 2

Gianna will be back with season 2 of I Hate Christmas, and she is now all set to face the new issues with a whole new zeal.

My Life With the Walter Boys

Jackie Howard has to live with her guardian’s big family in a small town after facing a life-altering accident.

NAGA

Like all teenagers, Cindy has high aspirations too, but in order to conquer the world, Cindy has to survive high school and high society in San Pedro.

The Archies

Inspired by the Archies comics, the series will mark Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s debut as the iconic Veronica. It is a story of love and rebellion and will start streaming on December 7th.

World War II: From The Frontlines

The title itself speaks about its content. World War II: From The Frontlines is a series that will vividly showcase WWII’s critical moments.

Hilda Season 3

The fearless blue-haired girl who leaves the forest to find new friends in the city will be back with a season 3. The third season will be the final season of the animated series.

December 8th, 2023

Blood Vessel

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

Leave the World Behind

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

December 12th, 2023

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Another thrilling season of the Korean dating competition show is all set to keep the audience hooked to their screens. Single’s Inferno: Season 3 will stream from December 12th.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

It will give the viewers a sneak peek at the friendship and career of Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. It documented the struggles and triumphs of the two celebs.

December 13th, 2023

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

The Influencer

The lives of the influencers are all about presenting innovative content on social media and living a life of competition. Netflix’ The Influencer offers all the spices the entertainment enthusiasts want to watch these days!

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies, and the creation of a new album.

7/27/1904

In this satirical comedy, a quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland’s most famous figure.

December 14th, 2023

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

Asli and Lale would have to fight for their survival in the uber-competitive media industry in this second season of the Netflix drama.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

The fictionalized show about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II has reached its final part of the series. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 topped the charts, and the fans are waiting for the finale season with bated breath.

Yu Yu Hakusho

The popular Japanese anime about a teen delinquent, Yusuke Urameshi, will start streaming on Netflix this December. Yusuke is a Spirit Detective chosen for the part to track down and solve cases involving a rogue yokai or a demon.

December will be a hectic affair starting from the day- 1 for all the entertainment enthusiasts. So prepare your tub of popcorn and that cozy blanket to binge-watch all these series and movies on Netflix.

