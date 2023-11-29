‘Netflix and chill’ is a term that we have been literally using, well, quite a lot. And by chill, here I mean just to chill and relax *wink*! Web series are our friends, and web movies are our mates. We have been engrossed and engaged in these so much so that our sleep cycle is messed up, our dark circles are growing bigger, but who cares?

Our viewership culminates the hours of views of those web shows. Today, we have brought in the top 10 web series that ranked on the weekly list. Scroll ahead to find out!

While The Squid Game: The Challenge ranked first in the list, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool sank down to 10th position. Want to know which series got the second rank and which one the fourth, and whether the one you have been binging is even on the list? Then, read further.

Netflix’s Top 10 weekly most-viewed web series:

The Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

After the massive success of the show The Squid Game, it returned with a reality TV show version that topped the Top 10 weekly most-viewed list with more than 20 million views. The five-episode series has a runtime of four hours and sixteen minutes and has been viewed for 85,700,000 hours.

The Crown: Season 6

The Crown slips to second position with 8,800,000 views. The three hours and 19 minutes runtime series has been viewed for 29,300,000 hours.

CoComelon Lane: Season 1

The third position has been grabbed by CoComelon Lane: Season 1 with 3,400,000 views. It has been viewed for 13,200,000 hours.

All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

Netflix’s limited series All the Light We Cannot See has secured the fourth position in the weekly top 10 list with 3,300,000 views. As per reports, it has been viewed for 12,600,000 hours.

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

With 2,900,000 views, Matt Rife: Natural Selection grabbed the fifth position as it has been viewed for only 3,100,000 hours.

Young Sheldon: Season 1

Young Sheldon is ruling the charts with rave reviews. But in the weekly top 10 list, it slipped to the sixth position as it only garnered 2,100,000 views.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1

Netflix’s animated version of the OG movie Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is in seventh place with 2,000,000 views.

First Wives Club: Season 1

At the eighth rank in the list, First Wives Club’s season one leads with 1,700,000 views.

Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1

The ninth position is secured by Escaping Twin Flames with 1,600,000 views, and it has been watched for 4,800,000 hours.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool

There’s a tie with the views between ninth and tenth position, as both of them garnered 1,600,000 views. However, the difference is that for many hours, it has been watched, and Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool has been streamed for 2,100,000 hours only.

Did any one of the series that you have binged make it to the top 10?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood web news and updates.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2’s Trailer Is Still Not Here, But These Lead Characters’ Possible Favorite Coffee Flavors Are – From Daemon Targaryen To Rhaenys Check Out Who Likes What

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News