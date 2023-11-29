A new series, Fallout, is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video, and its first pictures are out, creating a wide frenzy all over the social media platforms. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. However, do you know when the series will come out and where you will watch it?

Well, look no further. We have brought all the details below. Scroll ahead to find out all you need to know about the series.

Fallout comes from Kilter Films, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy being the executive producers. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners.

Here’s where to watch and when:

Fallout is going to stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from April 12, 2024. And the first pictures were out on Prime Video’s official Instagram handle with the caption, “Completed: First Look at @falloutonprime.”

Cast Details:

Fallout features Ella Purnell (known best for her performance in Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation). It also sees Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time), in pivotal roles.

Character Description:

In the series, while Ella Purnell will be seen as Lucy, Walton Goggins will be playing The Ghoul. Aaron Moten as Maximus and Kyle MacLaughlin plays Overseer Hank.

Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. Meanwhile, The Ghoul survives the Wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Aaron, as Maximus, will be playing a young soldier’s character who hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland–and will do anything to further their goals. Overseer Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better, as stated in ANI.

Are you excited to watch Fallout on Amazon Prime Video?

