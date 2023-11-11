The Marvels, which is the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has left fans worried about the future of the franchise’s rich legacy as it records a lukewarm response at the box office. Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo Joon, the movie is a follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige, The Marvels is the third film in the MCU’s Phase Five and the 33rd Marvel film.

While MCU has released the plans for up to 2027, with Avengers: Secret Wars being the last film of Phase Six scheduled to release in theaters on May 7, 2027, the franchise’s future hangs in balance with vaguely disappointing reviews of the last five films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qunatumania (2023), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

In fact, if we look at the IMDb ratings of The Marvels and the MCU’s last five films, not even one film has managed to soar past 8.0, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the only Marvel film with a decent rating. This is a concerning sign for the MCU, which has managed to establish itself as one of the biggest cultural phenomena of the century, boasting some of the most bankable films of all time. Even some fans have expressed the lack of creativity in the franchise’s recent projects, hinting that the MCU has already peaked and anything henceforth will be nothing but a drag.

MCU has been at the forefront of breaking several box office records, with Avengers: Endgame (2019) being the second highest-grossing film of all time with a $2,797,501,328 gross collection worldwide. However, the last film that surpassed the $1 billion mark at the ticket window was Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022).

Below, we are sharing where the most recently released film, The Marvels, which has recorded a score of 6.1, stands in comparison to the last five films on IMDb. Scroll ahead!

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Will Poulter, among others.

IMDb rating: 7.9

In comparison to Brie Larson‘s The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can be deemed far superior. As mentioned before, it is the only MCU film among the last five to record a decent IMDb rating with a score of 7.9.

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Paul Rudd, Scott Lang, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Murray, among others.

IMDb rating: 6.1

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to woo even the most dedicated fans, presenting lackluster writing, and its only saving grace was a decent performance from Paul Rudd. Many even termed the film the weakest MCU film of all time, and hence, it is also the lowest-rated Marvel movie of all time on IMDb, matching The Marvels’ 6.1 rating.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, and Angela Bassett, among others.

IMDb rating: 6.7

Marvel’s sequel to the 2018 mega-hit failed to fill the shoes of its predecessor but did a pretty good job of protecting Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy with a heart-wrenching tribute. The film is still rated better than The Marvels on IMDb, with a 6.7 score.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman, among others.

IMDb rating: 6.2

Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t live up to the incredible stories that inspired it, but it had its heart in the right place. Shouldered by Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, the film was no better than The Marvels, with a 6.2 IMDb rating.

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

IMDb rating: 6.9

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or Doctor Strange 2, was a crossover event-style MCU flick that took the liberty of exploring alternate universes. While the film managed to bring footfalls to theaters, it did not leave a lasting impact on fans. However, it still harbored a better response than The Marvels with an average score of 6.9 on IMDb.

