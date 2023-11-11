MCU has not only given us some epic superhero movies but also given the actors and actresses some great friendships. The OG Avengers gang, comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, formed a deep bond over the years. Like any other friend group, they also have a Whatsapp chat group. The actors once revealed what kind of conversations take place in The Avengers group.

Last year, when Evans got the title of S*xiest Man Alive, the actors roasted the Ghosted star as per the Thor actor. Hemsworth even made fun of the magazine cover of Captain America, i.e., his pose. He revealed that Renner had the most coarse things to say about Evans’ achievement. Keep scrolling to get more deets on it.

A few years back, around the time of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the actors, namely Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd, sat for an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra. We came across the old video on Instagram where Thor, Black Widow, and Ant-Man spilled the beans on The Avengers WhatsApp group chat. Speaking to 1Xtra’s DJ Ace, Hemsworth revealed that Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo are very active in the group.

Scarlett Johansson revealed that Chris Hemsworth is the one who ghosts everyone, but the Thor star quickly defended himself, saying that he has two phone numbers, one Australian and another American. He explained, “So when I fly into America, I’m like, ‘Cool, 40 days of messages to catch up with.'” Scarlett Johansson suggested he get a global plan before dropping a snarky, “What’s wrong with you?”

The Avengers star further revealed that Hawkeye Jeremy Renner sends the most nasty stuff on the group chat. All the while, Ant-Man Paul Rudd patiently listened to his Avengers co-stars’ confessions.

Chris Hemsworth calling Hawkeye star ‘sicko’ added, “I sometimes don’t want to be in the group chat because of some of the incriminating kind of things in there. We need to all get together and be like one, two, three, delete.” Johansson added that Chris Evans is also a member who sends the ‘rudest videos.’

For the unversed, The Avengers came out in 2012 and became one of the highest-grossing films of the MCU. As per reports, the movie collected $1,518.8 million at the box office.

