Addressing controversies via statements is for normies; rappers drop diss tracks. In one such event, Drake, in his track ‘Another Late Night’ from his recently released eighth studio album ‘For All the Dogs’ grilled his trolls saying “weirdos” in his comment section talk about “some Millie Bobby.” The rapper was talking about his and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s controversial friendship, which was termed creepy by netizens, over a significant age disparity between the two celebrities.

In his track ‘Another Late Night,’ Drake raps, “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look, bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that (expletive), it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’.”

The recent development once again brought Drake and Millie Bobby Brown’s equation to attention. For the unversed, despite their 17-year age difference, the duo was comfortable talking about boys and other intimate stuff. In fact, back in 2018, when it all began, the Canadian rapper was also accused of grooming an underage Millie, whose freshly founded fame, thanks to the global success of Stranger Things, established her as an international icon in a very short period of time.

In 2018, speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards, then-14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her friendship with then-31-year-old Drake. She said, “I love him so much. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic—a great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’” Millie also said she’ll be seeing Drake when his tour comes to Atlanta in November. When asked about what advice he gives her, she revealed, “About boys, he helps me.”

Considering Brown was only 14 back then, an ‘I Miss You’ text and ‘boy talks’ with someone older than twice her age definitely came across as super creepy, given the ‘Teenage Fever’ singer has had a history of flirting with underage women. While the teen star Giddily talked about her friendship with Drake, netizens were creeped out by the information, especially since it was around the same time when it was revealed Drake was dating a girl who had just turned 18.

Well, this wasn’t the first account when Drake got highlighted for his intimacy with underage girls; stranger things have happened before. The 36-year-old singer and rapper has a record of sliding into teenage female stars’ DMs. Previously, he has been at the receiving end of serious allegations of grooming underage women, including Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Oppenheimer To Dumb Money & The Santa Clauses, Here Are Some New Titles To Watch Online This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News