Actor Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, is being honored by friends and colleagues who continue to pour in rich tributes after his tragic demise. From fans flocking to the apartment of his ‘Friends’ character Chandler Bing to his friends attending the funeral, many events have left the internet weeping ever since Perry’s departure, as people around the world find it difficult to come to terms with this irreplaceable loss. Amid this, Perry’s death certificate was recently released online and has revealed some new details, which we will be breaking down for you. Scroll ahead!

Perry, who was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles house. The prima facie cause of his demise was considered ‘accidental drowning’ – but the official death certificate lists his cause of death as “deferred.”

Perry’s death came as a shock to many, including his friends and family. Recently, it was revealed that his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston was shattered after his demise. Earlier, his grieving family released a statement in which they said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

As fans continue to find closure with the demise of the Friends star, we are listing five new-found details revealed in his death certificate.

1. Time of death

The paperwork, obtained by E News, stated Perry’s died on Oct. 28 at 4:17 p.m. at his residence in the Pacific Palisades outside of Los Angeles.

2. No narcotics involved

While a few media reports earlier suggested Matthew was battling several health issues, the death certificate states that no other significant conditions contributed to his death. Neither foul play nor narcotics were involved in his death.

3. He was never married

Matthew Perry was never married, according to the document, although the ’17 Again’ star was engaged to manager Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021.

4. Matthew’s step-father was the informant

Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison has been listed as the “informant” on the document. Additionally, it has also been mentioned that he was laid to rest at the famous Hollywood cemetery.

5. He played pickleball before death

Just hours before his death, Matthew Perry played a 2-hour game of pickleball. as per the authorities.

Meanwhile, his Friends co-stars in a joint statement wrote: “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

