Canadian rapper Drake has been busy with his newfound love of gambling. He’s put millions on millions of dollars into this hobby. He enjoys the thrill of high-stakes bets on sports events and casinos. Now, he has placed a massive sum on Logan Paul against Dillon Danis, and the latter has reacted to it. Scroll down to know more.

The MMA fighter and former YouTuber turned boxer are among the headliners for Manchester’s highly anticipated boxing event, sharing the spotlight with KSI and Tommy Fury. In the buildup to the fight, the rapper believes that Paul is a strong contender to secure a knockout victory against his opponent, who has launched an intense campaign of personal attacks.

Drake stands to potentially earn £1.1 million ($1.3 million) from his initial wager of £696,000 ($850,000) if Danis experiences a remarkable defeat at the hands of his fellow countryman. The “For All The Dogs” rapper, known for openly sharing his betting activities on social media, recently took to Instagram to announce his bet on ‘Maverick’ to win his match against ‘El Jefe’ by way of a knockout.

The rapper captioned, “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores @stake @loganpaul.” Take a look at the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Reacting to Drake betting against him, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to post a picture of him with the Canadian musical artist and said, “850 on my head is disrespect.”

850 on my head is disrespect. pic.twitter.com/fpoVFD5XK3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

It’s essential to mention that the Canadian musical artist is somewhat notorious for the “Drake curse,” a phenomenon in which athletes and teams often see a pronounced decline in their success after associating with or receiving support from him. Nevertheless, the question of whether Logan Paul will be affected by this jinx or manage to emerge victorious on October 14 is still open.

Meanwhile, Drake has been in the headlines since he released his new album ‘For All The Dogs’ this month. His apparent diss at Rihanna and his war of words with Joe Budden had dominated the headlines.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Plot Leaked? The Threequel Will Give Us Two Miles Morales Reuniting After Being Separated At Birth – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News