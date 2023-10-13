Ben Affleck aka the Batman we know, once starred in a film named Chasing Amy, where he had an intimate gay scene with his co-star Jason Lee. After his kissing scene went viral, Ben had made a comment about how filming that scene was challenging to him. Evan Rachel Wood, who identifies herself as a bis*xual, had taken offense at that statement and slammed Affleck.

In 1997, a young Ben had filmed his kissing scene with his male co-star, and once talking about it, he had claimed it was the most challenging sequence he had ever done that promoted him to the ‘serious actor’ category. But here’s how Rachel had reacted to it. Scroll ahead to read further.

It seemed Evan Rachel Wood couldn’t tolerate Ben Affleck’s statement regarding his and Jason Lee’s kiss from Chasing Amy. He had said, “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,” and further claimed, as mentioned by Kevin Smith, “Now, I’m a serious actor.” This whole scenario didn’t sit right with the bis*xual actress, who further slammed the Batman actor in a now-deleted tweet as quoted by Evening Standard, “Try getting r*ped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben.”

When Twiteratti pointed out that the statement was made two decades ago, Evan Rachel Wood added, “I’m sure he thought it was funny, but even jokes like that are damaging.” She further explained, “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause it’s a ‘straight kiss’ doesn’t mean we enjoy it. Ahem.”

When people started commenting on her tweet with numerous hateful statements, Wood declared, “I have deleted the thread because of the sickening things people have written in response. I don’t want to give that kind of hatred a place.”

Well, Ben Affleck has often garnered controversies, be it with his statements or personal affairs, or movies. What do you think about the actor and Evan Rachel Wood‘s spat? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Not Just Spider-Man Or The Riddler, Michael Jackson Wanted To Play Professor X From X-Men Too & Did His Best To Convince The Studio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News