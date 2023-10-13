At this point, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that almost the entire Hollywood wants to be connected with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The DCUs of the industry. The euphoria around the two wings is so massive that we have heard the biggest of the names in the contention to play some of the many popular characters. But do you know one pop sensation was so obsessed with the superhero culture that he went to wild extremes to play characters like Spider-Man and Riddler back in the 80s and the 90s when these cinematic universes were not even properly formed? It is none other than Michael Jackson.

Yes, you read that right. If you aren’t aware, MJ, alongside being the biggest pop sensation, had a keen interest in pursuing acting in a full-fledged way, and his love for several superheroes and big profile characters is not hidden from the people aware about this aspect of his life. He once went on to buy Marvel, which was then in loss, only to play Spider-Man. He even wanted to be the iconic Batman villain, The Riddler in Batman Forever.

While that was mid-90s, in the late 90s, Michael Jackson found another character he was fond of, and now he could do anything to play him on screen, and it was the most veteran X-Men character there is. MJ wanted to play Professor X when the IP was held by Fox and even approached the bosses. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Fully prepared for the meeting, Michael Jackson met the bosses at Fox so he could convince them to cast him as Professor X in the X-Men Movies. As per Fandom Wire, this detail was revealed by X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner, who also went on to add that she told MJ that he wasn’t fit for the part. But Jackson was so hell-bent on his demand that he had brought with him footage of a short film titled Ghost, where he played an old man and even said he could do it with prosthetics.

“I said to him, ‘Do you know Xavier is an older white guy?’ And Michael said, ‘Oh yeah. You know, I can wear makeup,” Lauren said.

However, the studio somehow managed to walk past Michael Jackson and bring Patrick Stewart to play Professor X. The actor played the part so well that he became synonymous with the part in no time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Cardi B Gets Spoiled With Luxurious Hermes Bag Collection Worth $500K On Her Birthday By Her Hubby Offset & Fans Praise “He Treats His Wife Like A Queen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News