One of the most anticipated Hollywood movies that suffered the most brutal blow because of Hollywood Strikes, is none other than Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. The threequel that was moving swiftly and smoothly after the release of the much-celebrated sequel suffered a massive thrust when the industry came to a standstill, and suddenly, everything stopped. The movie to lose its release date and was pushed ahead indefinitely with no release window in sight. Turns out we are up for another update, and it’s a positive one this time around.

The Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga saw Miles Morales return to the franchise and reunite with Gwen Stacy. He is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a group of Spideys who are trying to save their world. But soon, he finds himself fighting against the like of him, and we lead to a lucrative plot.

While the sequel teased a few things about the threequel, nothing could have prepared us for the trajectory that the leaked plot of Spider-man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has to offer today. Read on to know how the studio plans to take ahead the tale of Miles Morales in the most interesting way.

As per Comicbook, the studio is planning to give Spider-man: Beyond The Spider-Verse a Parent Trap-like trajectory. If you aren’t aware with the latter, it is a movie that is based on two twin brothers separated at birth and reuniting after years. This indicates that we will get to see two variants of Miles.

It was writers and producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who were joined by director Joaquim Dos Santos to talk about the movie. Miller talking about how there was never a third movie planned, said that the earlier version of the second movie “was more about the alternate Miles. The thing that is now the very, very end of the movie was the bulk of the original concept.”

Dos Santos added that there were originally “some ‘Parent Trap’ elements” within the story, and Miller hinted that they are “mostly the third movie.”

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is yet to get a release date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

