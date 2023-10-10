Ben Affleck might be in a marital bliss with Jennifer Lopez, but his past romance with Gwyneth Paltrow was quite controversial. They had dated for three years, and while we don’t have the reason behind their split, rumors have it that it was some personal issues that they couldn’t deal with. However, did you know what was that one controversy that had stirred up the media after their breakup? Scroll ahead to read the scoop.

ven though the controversies had created quite a buzz, the Batman actor didn’t feel attacked at all and dealt with it with utter calmness. But the fact that the rumors about Ben came from his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth’s friends – what makes it even more interesting.

Celebrities getting entangled in rumors is nothing new. So when Ben Affleck got called out as ‘gay’ after breaking up with Gwyneth Paltrow, he reacted patiently. In a candid conversation with Talk Magazine, the Batman actor revealed, “When I broke up with Gwyneth, somebody came to her – a friend of hers, a person I actually like – and said, ‘Well, I feel really bad telling you this, but I know people in the gay community who have slept with Ben.’ This was not a rumor that was being passed on; this was fact: ‘I hate to break it to you, but he’s been sampling the kielbasa out there.'”

Going further in the conversation, Ben Affleck added how Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio had also been called out like that. He said, “And luckily, if you know me, that is the one thing that is outside the parameters of what’s believable, and so I was kind of off the hook because I was able to say, ‘You know me – do you see how ridiculous this is?’ And I’m sure this guy really did hear it from somebody who heard it from someone who made it up. They said that about Brad Pitt, they said that about Leonardo DiCaprio – they said it about me and Matt! I felt like we were in good company.”

And probably, this is the reason why Ben stayed calm even after these rumors surfaced all over the media. However, in the end, the couple parted ways from one another and took their separate paths but stayed friends over the years.

