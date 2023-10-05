Barry Keoghan spent just $10 on his self-tape audition for ‘The Batman’. The 30-year-old star tried out for the role of The Riddler in the movie, and while he lost out to Paul Dano, the actor’s budget ‘Clockwork Orange’-inspired audition tape did enough to impress director Matt Reeves and land him the part of The Joker.

Keoghan, who spent $10 on a cane and a hat for the tape, told Esquire magazine: “I just made it up. I wanted to make it Kubrick-y: symmetrical, the X on the back, the square doorframe, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag and endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I’s like, ‘I’ma send this in!’ “

Last month, Barry Keoghan explained his version of The Joker – a character previously portrayed by the likes of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix – is “a bit charming and a bit hurt”.

The ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ star told GQ Magazine: “I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup. I want people to relate to him … [to know] this is a facade he puts on.”

Keoghan was told he had landed the Joker role during a phone call with his agent while he was having dinner with a pal in New York.

His agent told him at the time: “The Batman wants you to play the Joker – but you cannot tell anyone.”

Keoghan has been keen to land a comic book character role for years, and in 2013 he tweeted legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee.

The ‘Top Boy’ star wrote at the time: “@TheRealStanLee Stan Lee, Please make me a SuperHero :). (sic)”

