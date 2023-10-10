Rihanna is a boss babe, and there is no denying that fact. The Barbadian bombshell businesswoman – with millions of fans scattered across the globe, is the perfect blend of beauty and brains, who always manages to make heads turn whenever she steps out in the town.

Well, the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder did the same again today when she stepped out in New York City for an outing. Dressed in a floor-length coat with a massive red Bottega bag under her arm and dark shades on, RiRi gets a perfect score from us for her fall street fashion. Scroll below for a better look at her ensemble and know how much each piece of the ensemble costs – it will burn a big hole in your pockets.

According to the Instagram page ‘Rihanna Style Guide,’ the Barbadian beauty’s picture-perfect street fashion look is worth thousands of dollars. According to their post, the Fenty founder wore a double-breasted belted wool coat from Dries Van Noten’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. She paired the $2,335 coat with black knife pantaleggings from Balenciaga that cost $3,190.

Rihanna accessorized the look with Gucci’s GG0543S rectangular sunglasses (that cost around $500), a large red leather bag from Bottega Veneta (a similar looking tote bag on the brand’s official website cost $3,100, and an $18,000 worth yellow gold, platinum and diamond bombe ring from Briony Raymond • New York.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer styled this ensemble that cost thousands by leaving her curls to rest on her shoulders and flow down her back. Her glamorous makeup consisted of perfectly arched brows, liner, and mascara to make her eyes more prominent, a shiny blush, and brown lipstick to compliment her skin tone perfectly.

Check out more stills of Rihanna aceing her street fashion game here:

Was RiRi’s fall look – complete with an oversized bag, a hit or a miss? Let us know your thoughts on her look in the comments.

