Taylor Swift is currently on cloud 9. While entertaining millions of fans with live on-stage performances during the Eras Tour and now awaiting the release of the Eras Tour Movie, Tay has reportedly also found love in the arms of NFL star Travis Kelce. But her music and love life is not the only reason she makes the headlines.

The 33-year-old ‘Lover’ singer also becomes the town of the town thanks to her impeccable fashion sense on the carpet, for photo shoots, and hanging out with her gals in cities across the globe. Today, we take you to 2015 when the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer set the internet ablaze as her clothes turned transparent.

For an October 2015 GQ spread, Taylor Swift set the temperature soaring as she gave some of her most sensual shots for the magazine. The pictures – which were clicked by photographer Michael Thompson, saw the pop sensation striking poses along a beach in California. While all the looks of the shoot were hot, the s*xiest of them was that of Tay showering outdoors while completely clothed.

For this look, Taylor Swift rocked a baby pink pair of shorts with a white bikini top under her textured camisole top. How do we know the color of her undergarment? Well, given that the ‘Bad Blood’ singer was drenched thanks to the water from the shower, her clothes turned transparent, making the picture of the wettest and hottest clicks Ms Swift has ever given.

Given that she was in the ‘shower,’ Tay opted for a glamorous no-makeup makeup look while her shoulder-length block locks stayed wet and framed her face. While leaning against the wooden wall, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer looked intensely at the camera, striking a pose that would make people go weak in the knees.

Check out this sensual picture of Taylor Swift showering in the open here (picture 7) Here:

Rate this old magazine look of Taylor Swift – from 1-10 on the hotness scale, and let us know what you think of her look in detail in the comments.

