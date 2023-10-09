Fashion often depicts a person’s personality, and everything looks better by the way one carries it, and that is what common people take note of from their favorite celebrity. When it comes to styling, Megan Fox is a queen at portraying sheer confidence through her attire. The actress always managed to mesmerize her admirers with her stunning looks, and we have brought to you one of her many looks to take away your Monday blues.

Megan is not only bold in her dressing but also fearless in her many interviews, from calling out Disney for their conservativeness yet exploiting child actors to being vocal about her relationships; she has always garnered attention for her remarks over the years. Earlier this year, she once again stirred up social media by sharing a cryptic note hinting at Machine Gun Kelly’s alleged frivolity.

The internet always swooned over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as a couple, and the actress last year bewitched us all with her gorgeous ensemble at the Billboard Music Awards, where she accompanied her beau MGK. The Jennifer’s Body star dropped jaws in a beautiful silver flower-accented black column gown by David Koma. The strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit as the outfit overall perfectly accentuated her curves, and the silver flowers on the gloves that she wore with the outfit added that extra zing to the monochrome outfit.

The pictures were posted on X by Megan Fox Fansite, and the actress known for her changing hairstyles had her long raven black hair open and sported bangs covering her forehead, giving her an edgy look.

Megan Fox’s makeup was also on point for the event, and the Transformers star opted for full coverage contoured makeup with dramatic, heavily kohled eyes and a smoky look overall in the eyes department. The actress chose a n*de brown lip color on perfectly lined lips. For accessories, she wore a statement ring and silver earrings complimenting her outfit for the night; last but not least, she chose a pair of transparent heels to wear with it.

Check out the pictures of the actress here:

📸 NEW | Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/IonpPSV108 — Megan Fox Fansite (@MarvelousMFox) May 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Expend4bles actress in this throwback look? Let us know in the comments.

