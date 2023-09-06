Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally sorted things out after hitting a bump in their relationship earlier this year, but the bigger news than that is the actress’ new hairstyle, which is as fiery as the Jennifer’s Body star herself. In a rare outing and after a long time, Fox and her fiancé MGK in New York flaunt her new hairstyle, but the netizens are more interested in commenting on her and Kelly’s relationship dynamics.

For the unversed, in February this year, Fox shared a cryptic post hinting at trouble in paradise in her relationship with the musician. She even removed her engagement ring owing to the bump, and they resorted to therapy to save it, and it seems to have worked out well. Keep scrolling to get more deets on her current hairstyle.

Megan Fox, in a black mini polka dot dress, donning her new crimson-coloured bob with bangs, graced the streets of New York with Machine Gun Kelly’s arms around her. She paired her black & white mini dress with chunky matching loafers. She wore a layered neckpiece with a black pendant and a statement gold ring. MGK sported a silver sweatpant paired with a tank top in the colour tan silver necklaces to accessorise the look along with a chunky bracelet. Their pictures have been going viral on Instagram, including on Just Jared’s account and X. However, most of the fans thought that Fox had been sporting a wig, but that has been dismissed by her stylist, who shared the pictures on their Insta account.

As mentioned above, netizens were not very thrilled about Megan Fox’s new hair colour or hairstyle; they perceived it as a wig, and they were very interested in her still being with Machine Gun Kelly and the overall way they got dressed.

One of the users commented, “Cartoon characters”

Another said, “Dark hair just suits her amazing”

While one wrote, “Milf mommy and kindergarten son”

Another user said, “This pair look like cosplay went terribly wrong”

Another commenting on their fashion said, “They dress like teenagers!”

Followed by one frustrated user saying, “Tired of them”

Another wrote, “She’s basically Nami from One Piece”

One of them said, “What a clown this woman, she doesn’t even know who she is anymore bc of that dude.”

And, “I thought that was a Barbie doll”

Check out the pictures of the couple here:

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s new hairstyle? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on your favourite Hollywood celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi!

