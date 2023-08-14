Megan Fox has found herself a passionate lover in her fiance Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK but did you know he once had a massive crush on Kendall Jenner, and his feelings for her created a controversy as he shared that he wanted to snag an underage Kendall? His strong thoughts invited a lot of criticism, and he got bashed for it once again when the topic resurfaced last year. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, MGK’s real name is Colson Baker, and after hitting a rough patch in his relationship with Jennifer’s Body actress, they have once again reconciled and are still together. On the other hand, Kendall is rumoured to be dating the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and are living their life happily.

As per NZHerald, in an interview with Fuse Tv Machine Gun, Kelly was once asked about who his first celebrity crush was, while answering that he gave out Kendall Jenner’s name and went at length to share his thoughts about what he would do about it. He said, “I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it’s Kendall Jenner. God damn, I’ve said that so many motherf**king times; I hope that I’m snagging that. Don’t let me move to LA … Oof, I’m finding her.”

For the record, Machine Gun Kelly was 23 years old, and Kendall Jenner was only 17 years old at that time. When the host tried to avert the conversation to a safer direction by asking him, “[If he] was counting down the days until she’s 18?” He just made it weirder by saying, “I’m not waiting until she’s 18; I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog … I’m not like a creepy age, you know.”

He went on and added, “I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity; there is no limits right there. Axl Rose, one of the biggest bad ars*s ever, dated a girl that was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16.”

Machine Gun Kelly also said, “I don’t care. Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom n*ked and you’re 50, you’re going.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still in a relationship together at present, while Kendall Jenner is enjoying her time with rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny!

