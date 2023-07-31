Kendall Jenner is among the most popular supermodels in the world. With her s*xy looks and breathtaking figure, the model can make anyone feel weak in the knees. She has been in the business ever since she was a teenager and her popularity was reaching heights. Kendall was so popular that on her 21st birthday, she received a Rolls Royce as a gift from a man. Well, Khloe Kardashian once revealed how her younger sister even forgot she got the gift as she was so drunk that night.

Kendall grew to fame along with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, and their mother, Kris Jenner, through the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show ran for a good 20 seasons and saw Kendall grow up to become a successful model.

The supermodel celebrated her 21st birthday back in 2016 much like her other popular sisters. Her birthday bash was a Kardashian-Jenner extravaganza attended by her close friends and family members. Another event took place, much like what had earlier happened on her sisters’ birthdays, Kendall was led outside the venue as she received a Rolls Royce as a present. While details about who the gift was from were not revealed, Khloe spilled the beans about the aftermath later.

The same year, Khloe Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she got candid about the part and revealed that Kendall Jenner forgot she was gifted a luxurious car as she was drunk. The now-39-year-old said, “We go outside and there’s a guy with a Rolls Royce. And then the guy just hands her the keys to this car. We don’t know who this guy is. He’s some Prince. I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ When I turned 21, I got a dinner and a purse.” Well, Kendall even forgot she got the car as Khloe added, “The next morning she was like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot I got a car.’ That’s how drunk she was.” As per various reports, the gift was from a millionaire named Saygin Yalcin.

Watch the clip from the show which is making rounds on the internet here.

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “That’s not drunk that’s privilege. No matter how lit I am I’m not going to forget I got a rolls Royce for my bday,” while another penned, “That’s how the rich stay rich they’re constantly gifted things.”

A third commented, “I had to listen to it 3 times to process.”

