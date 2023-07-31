Ariana Grande has been dubbed a homewrecker ever since her new relationship with actor Ethan Slater came into the limelight. The latter was towards their split with wife Lilly Jay when the two started dating. Ariana and Ethan have been constantly facing the heat from the Internet and if this was not enough, a musician and actress Rikki Valentina on TikTok has alleged that Ariana stole her boyfriend too when she was on a break with her Graham Philips. Scroll down to know the scoop.

If the reports are to be believed, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first connected as friends and started dating only after splitting with their respective partners. Ariana recently parted ways with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

Speaking of Rikki Valentina accusing Ariana Grande on TikTok, as per Celeb Post, Rikki made shocking allegations against the crooner, saying way back in 2010 when she was apparently dating Christian Fortune, Ariana “stole” him when she was on a break with Graham Philips. Though Rikki did not name the actor, she revealed that the person in question was an actor who appeared on an episode of the show Victorious. According to the publication, many claimed it was Fortune. She captioned the post as, “I’ve been waiting to share this tea” and apparently also added, “When karma finally exposes Ariana Grande after she stole your boyfriend in 2010.”

Take a look:

In another video, Rikki Valentina continued speaking about Ariana Grande revealing she was not sure if Ariana’s actions were genuine or simply an attempt to impress the actor. Rikki added that she got suspicious of Ariana’s interactions with the actor, and hence she decided to access her ex-boyfriend’s Facebook account.

To Rikki’s shock, the Grammy-winning crooner and her then-boyfriend discovered several messages between them hinting that they were secretly dating and meeting up while she was still with him.

Social media users too reacted on the latest news as one posted, “I think it’s more so just another piece to the whole rhetoric that this is patterned behavior for Ariana. If this was a first for her publicly, I don’t think the girl would have bothered to say anything.” Another shared, “Maybe this is the first time she feels comfortable sharing because people have woken up to the type of person Ariana actually is.”

One user added, “Listen, I was never an Ariana fan, but does this repetitive behaviour from a young age worry or concern anyone else?” to which another replied, “Yes, this repeated behavior plus the constant shape shifting of her voice and looks makes me think she has serious identity issues.”

An individual asserted, “Something is very wrong with her that this is a pattern of behavior that she’s actively been seeking out repeatedly for over a decade now. Adding to it that she made a song glorifying it.” And, one concluded, “WOW and i thought her relationship with graham was the first and last good one of hers, but even that ended in cheating.”

